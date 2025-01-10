Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.590.67-5.088.96-0.010.07-0.040.02-0.040.02

