Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.67 -12 OPM %-5.088.96 -PBDT-0.010.07 PL PBT-0.040.02 PL NP-0.040.02 PL

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

