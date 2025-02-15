MBL Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net Loss of MBL Infrastructure reported to Rs 30.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales30.4532.68 -7 OPM %-121.44-72.37 -PBDT-15.135.69 PL PBT-30.71-9.29 -231 NP-30.68-9.29 -230

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

