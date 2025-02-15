Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit declines 93.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Sales decline 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 93.76% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.560.65 -14 OPM %85.7190.77 -PBDT1.230.59 108 PBT1.230.59 108 NP1.1418.27 -94

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

