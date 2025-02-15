Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit declines 93.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 93.76% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.560.6585.7190.771.230.591.230.591.1418.27

