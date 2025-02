MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 168.39 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 21.50% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 168.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.168.39140.879.899.3416.4313.3513.8811.2610.858.93

