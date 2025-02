MSP Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 71.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.18% to Rs 716.85 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power rose 71.97% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 716.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 780.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

