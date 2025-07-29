Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX launches Cardamom Futures Contracts

MCX launches Cardamom Futures Contracts

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With effect from 29 July 2025

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) announced the launch of Cardamom Futures Contracts effective 29 July 2025. This significant step is aimed at improving price discovery, ensuring better price risk management, and strengthening the spice trading ecosystem, especially for small and medium-scale farmers in South India and traders across India.

The Exchange will initially offer Cardamom futures contracts with expiry in August, September, October, and November 2025, with trading beginning on July 29, 2025. Trading will be open Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This compulsory delivery futures contract will represent 100 kilograms of cardamom, with quotes in ₹ per kilogram, based on ex-Vandanmedu (Idukki district, Kerala) pricing.

The contracts will follow a Daily Price Limit (DPL) structure, with an initial limit at 4% with a potential additional 2% band after a 15-minute pause if the initial limit is breached. Initial margin requirements will be a minimum of 10% or as per SPAN, with a mandatory 1% Extreme Loss Margin.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 501.15% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story