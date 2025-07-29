Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.51% to Rs 692.93 crore

Net profit of Laxmi Organic Industries declined 37.73% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.51% to Rs 692.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 718.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.692.93718.174.449.9131.3479.8514.1953.9821.3934.35

