BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 31.96% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.37% to Rs 148.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.148.69173.6521.1524.4132.7240.3320.0929.4015.2022.34

