BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 14.37% to Rs 148.69 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 31.96% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.37% to Rs 148.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.69173.65 -14 OPM %21.1524.41 -PBDT32.7240.33 -19 PBT20.0929.40 -32 NP15.2022.34 -32

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

