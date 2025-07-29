Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 501.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 39.17 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 501.15% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 39.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.1729.2839.659.9014.783.1613.872.3710.461.74

