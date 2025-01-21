Glenmark Pharma edges higher after US launch of coagulation disorder drug Phytonadione

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jan 21 2025
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals added 1.32% to Rs 1524.05 after the company's US-based division Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the launch Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion.

The aforementioned drug is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP of Hospira, Inc.

This product is indicated in coagulation disorders caused by vitamin K deficiency or interference with vitamin K activity.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion market had achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million.

Marc Kikuchi, president & business head, North America said: "We are excited to announce the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL single dose ampules, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The drug maker reported consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 354.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 180.3 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,133.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

