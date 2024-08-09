Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 69.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 231.29 croreNet profit of Media Matrix Worldwide rose 69.41% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 231.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 301.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales231.29301.26 -23 OPM %1.891.28 -PBDT2.401.95 23 PBT2.211.81 22 NP1.440.85 69
