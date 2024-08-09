Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elcid Investments consolidated net profit rises 39.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 177.53 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 39.56% to Rs 135.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 97.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 177.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales177.53128.38 38 OPM %99.4099.47 -PBDT176.84127.70 38 PBT176.56127.50 38 NP135.9597.41 40

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

