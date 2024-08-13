Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 30.80 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 19.70% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.8031.47 -2 OPM %9.127.79 -PBDT2.922.59 13 PBT2.171.88 15 NP1.581.32 20
