Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 19.70% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.8031.47 -2 OPM %9.127.79 -PBDT2.922.59 13 PBT2.171.88 15 NP1.581.32 20

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

