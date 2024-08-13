Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 19.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 19.70% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.8031.479.127.792.922.592.171.881.581.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp