Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 278.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 278.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 278.89% to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 1488.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1284.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1488.831284.30 16 OPM %6.305.56 -PBDT77.8257.47 35 PBT17.795.05 252 NP14.363.79 279

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

