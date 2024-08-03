Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 10.51% to Rs 505.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 457.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3969.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4129.923969.8418.2317.35779.67692.75705.74621.99505.64457.55

