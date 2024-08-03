Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries rose 10.51% to Rs 505.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 457.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3969.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4129.923969.84 4 OPM %18.2317.35 -PBDT779.67692.75 13 PBT705.74621.99 13 NP505.64457.55 11
