Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 10.51% to Rs 505.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 457.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 4129.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3969.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4129.923969.84 4 OPM %18.2317.35 -PBDT779.67692.75 13 PBT705.74621.99 13 NP505.64457.55 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Venezuela election dispute traps travellers trying to leave country

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story