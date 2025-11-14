Mefcom Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.01% to Rs 17.31 crore

Net loss of Mefcom Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 85.01% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.31115.51-7.221.58-1.331.82-1.331.80-1.181.64

