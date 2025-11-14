Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit rises 0.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 32.10 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 0.30% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.1048.904.8613.1318.5624.7216.5022.6813.5413.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News