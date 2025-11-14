Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 1363.00 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 23.46% to Rs 518.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 677.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 1363.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1371.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1363.001371.1042.4958.66666.10864.00613.70818.20518.40677.30

