Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit declines 91.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech declined 91.04% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.97% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.727.113.3515.330.210.830.080.670.060.67

