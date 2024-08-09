Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 79.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 56.92 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 79.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.9270.85 -20 OPM %3.395.21 -PBDT1.403.35 -58 PBT0.582.74 -79 NP0.432.08 -79

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

