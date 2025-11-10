Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.76% to Rs 137.97 crore

Net profit of Megastar Foods rose 59.18% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.76% to Rs 137.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.137.9784.776.655.005.682.843.441.972.341.47

