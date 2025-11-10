Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 459.83 crore

Net Loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 100.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 459.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 417.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.459.83417.327.1912.3418.7436.99-0.0920.48-14.38-100.23

