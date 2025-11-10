Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.06% to Rs 140.10 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 1.10% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.06% to Rs 140.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.140.10103.7310.759.3611.4611.197.517.785.505.44

