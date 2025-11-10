G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of G-Tec Janix Education rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.142.177.480.460.190.010.16-0.050.160.01

