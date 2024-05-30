Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon delivers its first residential project in Goregaon East, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon delivers its first residential project in Goregaon East, Mumbai

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure (formerly known as Naysaa Securities) announced the successful secure of OC of Ashraya Heights, First residential project located at Opposite Goregaon Gymkhana, Goregaon (East). The Project was delivered 15 months ahead of RERA timelines to its investors and stakeholders.

Commenting on it Vikram Lodha said, "today we are happy to deliver its first project at Goregaon East Mumbai to its tenants & stakeholders. This gives me immense pleasure to deliver project way ahead of its schedule. The said project generates Revenue of 5567.66 Lakhs, With this company is poised to bid for many more projects in coming quarters."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NSE SME AVP Infracon makes lackluster debut

Investment Oasis: Why Goregaon Emerges as Mumbai's Premier Real Estate Destination

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2004 built MR product tanker "Jag Pahel"

Cummins India PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 562 cr in Q4 FY24

Volumes soar at IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd counter

S&amp;P Upgrades India's Rating Outlook

Awfis Space Solutions gains on debut

Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story