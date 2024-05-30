Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&P Upgrades India's Rating Outlook

S&amp;P Upgrades India's Rating Outlook

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
S&P Global Ratings raised its outlook on India's credit rating as continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms and high infrastructure investment would help to sustain long-term growth prospects.

The rating agency lifted its rating outlook to positive from stable and maintained the sovereign rating at 'BBB-', which is the lowest investment grade.

S&P Global said the cautious fiscal and monetary policy reduces the elevated government debt and interest burden, while bolstering economic resilience. This could lead to a higher rating over the coming 24 months, the agency added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India's robust economic expansion is having a constructive impact on its credit metrics," said S&P Global.

The economy is forecast to grow close to 7.0 percent annually over the next three years. This has a moderating effect on the ratio of government debt to GDP despite still-wide fiscal deficits.

Regardless of the election outcome, the rating agency forecast broad continuity in economic reforms and fiscal policies.

The composition of government spending has transformed with share of infrastructure going up. This would help to ease bottlenecks to put the nation on a higher growth trajectory, the agency noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

ICRA upgrades Adani Total Gas LT rating to "AA" with 'stable' outlook

ICRA upgrades credit ratings of V2 Retail to 'BBB'; maintains 'stable' outlook

ICRA upgrades ratings of PNB Housing to 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

BEML gains after CARE assigns 'A+' rating with 'stable' outlook

Awfis Space Solutions gains on debut

Board of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries recommends final dividend

Bondada Engineering receives LoI from Bharat Sanchar Nigam

Sensex slides 399 pts; metal shares lose sheen

Brahmaputra Infrastructure bags NHAI contract worth Rs 50.80 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story