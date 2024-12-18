Mehai Tech hits the roof on securing multiple orders worth Rs 40.22 lakh

Mehai Technology hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 243.20 the company received multiple work order from the Government of West Bengal aggregating to Rs 40.22 lakhs.

In first order, the company informed that it has received the work order for sinking of 01 No. 250mm x 50mm dia. 160 mtr. deep tubewell by D.R. Rig method using UPVC pipe & pre-packed resin bonded gravel filter for augmentation of Shibpur W/S scheme, block Namkhana for implementing JJM under Kakdwip sub-division of Alipore division, P.H.E. Dte. (SM/11875), amounting to Rs 20,26,550. The project is scheduled to be executed within 30 days from the date of the issuance order.

In another order, the company has received a continuous work order for sinking of 01 no. 250mmx 150mm dia. 360 mtr. deep tubewell by the D. R. Rig method using UPVC pipe & a prepacked resin-bonded gravel filter at the head work site for the Kumarpur W/S scheme, block pather pratima for the implementation of JJM under the Kakdwip subdivision of Alipore Division, P.H.E. Dte. amounting to Rs 19,95,640. The project is scheduled to be executed within 25 days from the date of the issuance order.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 17 December 2024.

Mehai Technology's engaged business is trading electronic items.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 247.8% to Rs 0.23 crore on 166.9% zoomed in revenue from operations to Rs 10.17 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

As on 18th December 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 600.95 crore on the BSE.

