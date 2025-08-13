Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

