Meson Valves India to acquire 26% stake in Nirmon Marine Solutions

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Meson Valves India signed a term sheet agreement with Nirmon Marine Solutions LLP, a Goa-based maritime technical consultancy firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Meson Valves will acquire a 26% stake in Nirmon Marine Solutions, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Meson's expansion plans for the marine sector.

The proposed partnership aims to combine Meson's expertise in valve manufacturing and systems with Nirmon's deep maritime industry knowledge, creating enhanced value for customers in the marine sector while strengthening both companies' positions in the maritime industry.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

