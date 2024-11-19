Manba Finance partners with Piaggio Group

To offer financing solutions for small commercial vehicles

Manba Finance has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Piaggio Vehicles (PVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Piaggio Group and a prominent manufacturer of small commercial vehicles in India. The collaboration aims to provide tailored financing solutions to customers, featuring low down payment options, competitive interest rates, and loan tenures of up to four years.

Under this agreement, Manba Finance and Piaggio Vehicles will form a dedicated central coordination team to oversee the partnership's implementation. The team will focus on key areas such as product structuring, interest rate optimization, resource allocation, centralized communication, and training to ensure the efficient execution and monitoring of the tie-up.

Covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) variants, this partnership supports India's EV transition while encouraging entrepreneurship in the 3W segment. Special financing considerations are also available for women entrepreneurs, further enhancing inclusivity.

