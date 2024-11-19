Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PG Electroplast partners with Spiro Mobility

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
To manufacture EVs, lithium-Ion batteries and related components in India

PG Electroplast (PGEL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, PG Technoplast, has signed a definitive agreement with Spiro Mobility to become an exclusive manufacturing partner for manufacturing of the EVs of Spiro Mobility (Spiro) in India.

The primary responsibility of PG Technoplast will be setting up and managing the manufacturing facilities for electric vehicle, lithium-Ion batteries and related components and for procurement of parts and raw materials for the same as specified by Spiro. Spiro shall be responsible for research and development, marketing, sale, and distribution of the EV products manufactured by PG Technoplast.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

