Meta Infotech bags Rs 1-cr fresh and renewal orders

Meta Infotech announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 1.01 crore.

The order mix includes annual subscriptions for cloud-based security support services spanning product and service categories. Fresh orders worth Rs 26.94 lakh comprise Rs 13.89 lakh for product subscriptions, Rs 7.35 lakh for additional product services, Rs 3.70 lakh for service subscriptions, and Rs 5 lakh for monitoring subscriptions.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.