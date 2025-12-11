DCM Shriram climbs after signing MoU with Bayer CropScience

DCM Shriram rallied 3.65% to Rs 1,250.90 after the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer CropScience to jointly explore opportunities in India's agriculture ecosystem and enhance farmer-centric solutions.Shares of Bayer CropScience declined 0.12% to Rs 4,396.35 on the BSE.
The MoU establishes a strategic framework for collaboration across areas such as agri-inputs, digital advisory, sustainable farming practices, and value-chain strengthening.
Under this collaboration, both organizations will explore synergies in crop solutions, seeds, specialty plant nutrition, biologicals, digital tools and advisory platforms. The two companies will also assess opportunities to jointly support farmer organisations and strengthen sustainable agriculture initiatives, including pilots in soil health, carbon sequestration, and integrated crop management. Additionally, both companies will evaluate possibilities for partnership across select areas of the chemicals business.
By combining Bayers global expertise in advanced agricultural solutions with DCM Shrirams deep rural footprint and integrated agri-business capabilities, the partnership aims to enhance farmer livelihoods, improve productivity, and promote climate-resilient farming practices.
Ajay S. Shriram, chairman & senior managing director and Vikram S Shriram, vice chairman & managing director, DCM Shriram, said, We are delighted to partner with Bayer to explore new avenues that can benefit Indias farming communities. By bringing together complementary strengths, we aim to support sustainable and productive agriculture while creating long-term value for farmers and the wider ecosystem.
Simon Wiebusch, chief executive officer, Bayer CropScience, said, Indian agriculture is entering a phase where resilience and value-chain integration will define long-term success. With this partnership, Bayer and DCM Shriram can enhance market access, strengthen value-chain connections, and help farmers tap into emerging opportunities. Our combined and complementary expertise enables us to scale solutions quickly and create lasting positive change."
DCM Shriram is a diversified and an integrated business entity with extensive and growing presence across the agri value chain, chemicals & vinyl industry and building material products. Access to captive power at all key manufacturing units enables the businesses to optimize competitive edge.
Bayer CropScience is engaged in the 'agri care' business, which primarily includes the manufacture, sale, and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and various other agrochemical products.
