Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Surges as Fed Delivers Third Straight Rate Cut Amid Divided Outlook

Wall Street Surges as Fed Delivers Third Straight Rate Cut Amid Divided Outlook

Image
Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

U.S. stocks rallied after the Fed trimmed rates to 3.50-3.75%, sparking gains in housing and transport shares while global markets turned mixed and Treasury yields eased.

The Dow jumped 497.46 points (1.1%) to 48,057.75, the S&P 500 climbed 46.17 points (0.7%) to 6,886.68 and the Nasdaq rose 77.67 points (0.3%) to 23,654.16.

The late-day strength on Wall Street followed the Feds widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.503.75%. The move, matching earlier cuts in September and October, revealed divisions within the Fed with Governor Stephen Miran favoring a deeper 50-basis-point cut, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid preferred no change.

The Feds projections showed differing views on the rate path, with forecasts for 2026 still pointing to 3.253.50% but individual estimates ranging from as low as 2.02.25%. Despite the split, markets rallied on expectations of a dovish shift under a new Fed Chair, though Northlight Asset Managements Chris Zaccarelli cautioned that investors might later temper their optimism if rate cuts come more slowlyor not at all.

Housing stocks substantially moved to the upside following the Fed announcement, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.1%. Transportation stocks was significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.7% surge by the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Banking, computer hardware and pharmaceutical stocks too saw considerable strength while software stocks showed a notable move to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2%. The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1%, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1% and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4%.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.2 bps to 4.16%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCM Shriram climbs after signing MoU with Bayer CropScience

Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.98%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Surges 10.98%

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' IPO ends with 4.72 times subscription

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story