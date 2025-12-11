Wall Street Surges as Fed Delivers Third Straight Rate Cut Amid Divided Outlook

U.S. stocks rallied after the Fed trimmed rates to 3.50-3.75%, sparking gains in housing and transport shares while global markets turned mixed and Treasury yields eased.

The Dow jumped 497.46 points (1.1%) to 48,057.75, the S&P 500 climbed 46.17 points (0.7%) to 6,886.68 and the Nasdaq rose 77.67 points (0.3%) to 23,654.16.

The late-day strength on Wall Street followed the Feds widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, bringing the federal funds rate to a range of 3.503.75%. The move, matching earlier cuts in September and October, revealed divisions within the Fed with Governor Stephen Miran favoring a deeper 50-basis-point cut, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid preferred no change.

The Feds projections showed differing views on the rate path, with forecasts for 2026 still pointing to 3.253.50% but individual estimates ranging from as low as 2.02.25%. Despite the split, markets rallied on expectations of a dovish shift under a new Fed Chair, though Northlight Asset Managements Chris Zaccarelli cautioned that investors might later temper their optimism if rate cuts come more slowlyor not at all. Housing stocks substantially moved to the upside following the Fed announcement, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.1%. Transportation stocks was significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.7% surge by the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Banking, computer hardware and pharmaceutical stocks too saw considerable strength while software stocks showed a notable move to the downside.