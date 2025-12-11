Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.98%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 10.12% over last one month compared to 8.48% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 0.98% today to trade at Rs 869.45. The BSE Realty index is down 0.53% to quote at 6698.86. The index is down 8.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd decreased 0.83% and Sobha Ltd lost 0.79% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 21.33 % over last one year compared to the 3.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 10.12% over last one month compared to 8.48% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 220 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49422 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1336.4 on 23 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 812.85 on 07 Apr 2025.