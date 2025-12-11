Atishay secures Rs 79-lakh order from Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank

Atishay announced that it has received an order worth Rs 78.63 lakh from the Nagaur Central Cooperative Bank for the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of micro ATM devices.

The project is intended for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) under the Co-operative Department, Rajasthan, and is scheduled to be executed by 08 January 2026.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

On a standalone basis, the net profit of Atishay rose 26.21% to Rs 1.83 crore, while net sales rose 37.97% to Rs 17.95 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.