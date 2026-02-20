Meta Infotech rises after bagging orders worth Rs 4 crore

Meta Infotech rose 2.55% to Rs 94.49 after the company secured two domestic orders aggregating to Rs 4.14 crore from a leading stock exchange and a leading private sector bank.

The company received a fresh order worth Rs 2.58 crore from one of Indias leading stock exchanges for software subscription services for the period from 31 January 2026 to 31 January 2027. The contract entails a three-year commitment with annual renewal and is to be executed within 90 days.

Further, the company has obtained a renewal order worth Rs 1.56 crore from a leading private sector bank for Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) licenses for the period from 4 January 2026 to 22 October 2026. The order is to be executed within 15 days.