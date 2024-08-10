Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 39.62 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 49.02% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.6239.23 1 OPM %2.471.63 -PBDT1.170.77 52 PBT1.020.64 59 NP0.760.51 49

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

