Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 39.62 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 49.02% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39.6239.23 1 OPM %2.471.63 -PBDT1.170.77 52 PBT1.020.64 59 NP0.760.51 49
