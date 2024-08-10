Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Sales rise 258.98% to Rs 17.59 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 13.13% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 258.98% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.594.90 259 OPM %24.0591.22 -PBDT4.234.47 -5 PBT4.234.47 -5 NP2.913.35 -13

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

