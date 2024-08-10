Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rishi Laser standalone net profit declines 23.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 10 2024
Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 37.01 crore

Net profit of Rishi Laser declined 23.47% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.0138.75 -4 OPM %7.848.65 -PBDT2.352.99 -21 PBT1.722.34 -26 NP1.632.13 -23

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

