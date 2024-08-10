M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.58% to Rs 20.20 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) declined 2.94% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.58% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.2025.7623.9116.855.035.104.854.993.633.74

