M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.58% to Rs 20.20 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) declined 2.94% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.58% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.2025.76 -22 OPM %23.9116.85 -PBDT5.035.10 -1 PBT4.854.99 -3 NP3.633.74 -3
