Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 347.41 points or 1.28% at 27479.6 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 6.69%), Coal India Ltd (up 2%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.79%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.69%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.2%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.08%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.72%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.69%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.48%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 56.37 or 0.08% at 71766.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.7 points or 0.07% at 21825.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 517.28 points or 1.15% at 45313.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.57 points or 0.75% at 13465.2.

On BSE,2203 shares were trading in green, 871 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

