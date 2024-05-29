Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares gain

Metal shares gain

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 114.2 points or 0.34% at 33239.28 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.79%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.22%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.06%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.65%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 0.33%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.62%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.61%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.02 or 0.34% at 74915.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.35 points or 0.34% at 22809.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.98 points or 0.25% at 47553.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15 points or 0.1% at 14739.37.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

