Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.85% to Rs 14.20 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries declined 48.78% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.85% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.62% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
