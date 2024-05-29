Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales decline 43.85% to Rs 14.20 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries declined 48.78% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.85% to Rs 14.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.62% to Rs 12.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 69.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.2025.29 -44 69.5175.39 -8 OPM %13.3120.40 -18.2021.41 - PBDT3.486.10 -43 18.5720.97 -11 PBT2.945.62 -48 16.6319.20 -13 NP2.104.10 -49 12.2414.17 -14

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

