TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 587.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 587.14% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1177.00% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2373.17% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6037.50% to Rs 73.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

