TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 587.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales rise 1177.00% to Rs 12.77 crore

Net profit of TCC Concept rose 587.14% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1177.00% to Rs 12.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2373.17% to Rs 20.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6037.50% to Rs 73.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.771.00 1177 73.651.20 6038 OPM %46.9987.00 -40.7988.33 - PBDT6.210.92 575 30.131.10 2639 PBT4.480.92 387 23.541.10 2040 NP4.810.70 587 20.280.82 2373

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

