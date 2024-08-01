Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 720.15 points or 2.2% at 33491.21 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 2.7%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.63%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.3%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.09%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.71%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.48%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.34%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.04%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.67%).

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 225.86 or 0.41% at 55558.1.