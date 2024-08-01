Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.09%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.57%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.81% over last one month compared to 0.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.09% today to trade at Rs 689.15. The BSE Metal index is up 1.57% to quote at 33285.73. The index is up 0.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 2.18% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.83% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 52.68 % over last one year compared to the 24.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.81% over last one month compared to 0.18% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.16% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19104 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 714.85 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 438.35 on 18 Aug 2023.
