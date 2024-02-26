Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 289.56 points or 1.06% at 27107.05 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.3%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.28%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.55%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.38%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.27%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 1.19%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.17%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.71%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 262.33 or 0.36% at 72880.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.25 points or 0.37% at 22131.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.08 points or 0.03% at 46048.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.81 points or 0.37% at 13557.

On BSE,1780 shares were trading in green, 2163 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

