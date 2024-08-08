Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 441.28 points or 1.41% at 30959.74 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.81%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.25%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.15%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.75%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.35%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.09%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.06%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.69%).
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 206.08 or 0.39% at 53485.01.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 31 points or 0.19% at 16183.59.
The Nifty 50 index was down 136.25 points or 0.56% at 24161.25.
The BSE Sensex index was down 415.78 points or 0.52% at 79052.23.
On BSE,2023 shares were trading in green, 1820 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
