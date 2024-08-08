Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 4590.8, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% rally in NIFTY and a 61.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4590.8, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24158.3. The Sensex is at 79075.2, down 0.49%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 4.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24937.6, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.82 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp