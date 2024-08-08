Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 4590.8, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% rally in NIFTY and a 61.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4590.8, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24158.3. The Sensex is at 79075.2, down 0.49%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 4.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24937.6, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4592.75, down 0.53% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% rally in NIFTY and a 61.25% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

